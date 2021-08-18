Legion previews its Assassin’s Creed DLC, which launches next week with Zombie Mode

We’ve been told that Assassin’s Creed content is coming Watchund: Legion Since before the launch of the game developed by Ubisoft-Toronto, it is almost there now. Ubisoft has released a trailer for Assassin’s Creed DLC introducing the new Assassin Darcy, which will be a major part of the Brotherhood’s arson. Check out the trailer for yourself below.

Rainbow Six Siege “Operation Crystal Guard” striker details and multiple map adjustments

It looks very good! In all fairness, this DLC can be said to be more similar to traditional Assassin’s Creed than the last two main entries in the franchise. So far we don’t know much about what the air conditioner content will bring. This basic description is all Ubisoft provided…

Discover Darcy, a member of the Assassin’s Brotherhood, available as a new playable character for Season Pass holders. Play with the futuristic assassin in the main game or online and bring her signature hidden blade to the stealth-based experience of Watch Dogs: Legion.

As mentioned earlier, the crossover game Assassin’s Creed is a part of it Watch Dogs: Legion’s Season Pass $40which also includes a previously released story expansion starring original Watch Dogs protagonist Aiden Pearce (Check out the full Wccftech review here). In addition to the paid AC expansion, Watch Dogs: Legion version 5.5 will feature a variety of free content, including some new PvP maps and the full launch of Legion of the Dead Zombies mode tested in early summer. You can check out the full summary of what’s to come below (click the image for a full resolution).

Watch Dogs: Legion and the Bloodline DLC is now available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Stadia, and Luna. The Assassin’s Creed expansion and the rest of the free content will be released on August 24th. what are you thinking about? Are you excited to stab Watch Dogs in the neck, or are the two series just not the same?