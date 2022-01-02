Unconfirmed earthquake or earthquake-like event: Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, 291 km northwest of Washington, DC, United States on Saturday January 1, 2022 at 1:34 pm local time

Contribute:

White Oak (4 km southeast of the epicenter) [ Map ] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds : I was watching TV and it felt like a loud explosion hit the front of my apartment | 14 users found this interesting. I didn’t feel like I was in Philadelphia, but when it was first reported, there were nearly 800 reports, and now there are only a few. What is going on with this site? Last week it was the same with 6.1 in Indiana. What are you guys hiding? / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Latrobe, Pennsylvania / no hair : I didn’t feel it but the lights flashed. I heard a bang yesterday and heard a different squeak in the house this morning. The news says it wasn’t an earthquake. Then what the hell is this? | 4 users found this interesting.

Latrobe PA 15650 (40.9 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short : Sitting in absence kind of felt like a force of impact reeling | 2 users found this interesting.

15090 / no hair : I just heard a notice like thunder (there are no clouds in the sky). The time was about 11:45 AM (give or take 5-10 minutes). | 1 user found this interesting

Upper St. Clair / no hair : I didn’t feel much, but I heard the bang again, although it wasn’t as loud as it was before today. | 1 user found this interesting

Pleasant Hills, Allegheny, Pennsylvania (8.3 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / no hair : I didn’t feel any kind of vibration or anything, but I did hear a very loud bang, some people at work initially attributing to a truck retreating to the loading dock too quickly. Of course, that was not the case

Shannon Castle, Allegheny, Pennsylvania (13.8 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds : I’m working on my Cricut right in front of the window. My device wasn’t working but it vibrated/vibrated intensely, and so did the worktable I was working on. I picked my head up to look out the window bc I thought a car hit a car parked in front of my house. My Northeast

gibsonia Weak shaking (MMI III) : The whole house shook, until I heard a low sound I had never heard before | 2 users found this interesting.

North Huntingdon / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds : The rumbling sound lasted for a few seconds | 2 users found this interesting.

Monroeville, Pennsylvania / no hair : There is no seismic data from the USGS or the University of Pittsburgh to support this event, both weathered the area around the clock, Pitt siesmometers, 5 miles from the reported epicenter.

Ben Hills Pennsylvania / no hair : We didn’t feel anything..hope there won’t be earthquakes because we have many houses built on old mines in this area!

West Mifflin Pennsylvania / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 10-15 seconds : I stood in a parking lot and felt a slight concussion where I was standing. There was a roaring sound at the same time.

Greensburg / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Intrusion / 2-5 seconds : Very loud, like a cannon might, not a small sound like thunder, more intense | 1 user found this interesting

Glassport / no hair : The lights flashed and a bang was heard | 1 user found this interesting

Oakdale, Pennsylvania / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / very short : It felt like a big truck crashed into the house. Then the fast movement quickly stopped. | 1 user found this interesting

West Mifflin, Pennsylvania / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / very short : I heard a loud bang and felt the shaking of our two-storey house | 1 user found this interesting

North Versailles (3.1 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds

Schaller TWP Pittsburgh PA (19.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

House (6.6 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / very short : lying down

Allegheny County / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds : Thought it was thunder rolling

Blanchester Ohio / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / very short : the house shakes

Elizabeth / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / Very Short : Felt like a moving hose

Pittsburgh, PA – Ingram Borough / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds : Loud thump – thought it was thunder but it sounded more ‘heavy and intense’ the house only shook once

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Cannesburg / no hair

Drafosberg / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds (Reported by our app / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

enjoyable mountain / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds : The shaking is weak

Janet Abeer 15642 / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds : Watching TV, it felt like a big truck was passing by on our own road. There were no trucks in the area

1219 10 Irwin Street 15643 / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds

erwin bah / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds

