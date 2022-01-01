Germany vs Great Britain on TV, Live Streaming and Ticket Bar Tennisnet.com

Germany meets Great Britain at the start of the 2022 ATP Cup in Sydney. matches Alexander ZverevAnd Jean-Lennard StruffAnd Kevin Krawetz And Tim Putz Available on Sundays from 7.30am live on TV and live streams, on Sky and ServusTV and in our live tape.

© Getty Images Jan-Lennard Struff will open against Daniel Evans

So Germany will enter the 2022 ATP Cup against Great Britain. The nation’s duel last took place in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup in Innsbruck, where Michael Coleman’s team won 2-1. However, without the top man Alexander Zverev. Which means that the preferred role this time is clearly with the Germans.

Jan-Lennard Struff will open against Daniel Evans, after which Zverev will meet the British top seed Cameron Norrie. Germany’s doubles Tim Potts and Kevin Krawetz will play, and Joe Salisbury and Jimmy Murray are expected to play on the British side.

ATP Cup – Germany vs Great Britain – Where there’s a live stream

