Unconfirmed earthquake or earthquake-like event: Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, 160 miles northwest of Washington, D.C., US on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 1:28 p.m. local time

Latrobe, Pennsylvania (3.8 km from the epicenter SW) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / very short : Slight vibration in the wall of the room I was in. At first I didn’t even think of anything when we were cooking for New Year’s dinner. It looks different from the rattles and squeaks of this house but again I didn’t think much of it until after a while. | 2 users found this interesting.

Blairsville / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds : I heard a loud bang like an explosion and felt the house shake. The dogs started barking as soon as this happened | 2 users found this interesting.

Blairsville PA 15717 (13.6 km ENE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds : I first heard an explosion and thought it was a firework. Then I felt like a little wave in my leg and then it disappeared | 1 user found this interesting

Mcchisneytown-Loyalana, Pennsylvania / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rumble, shaking / very short : Hardly noticeable shaking while standing on the ground floor in my kitchen. I thought I saw the lights flashing and then it was over. My dogs have been acting weird all day – very nervous and complaining which is unusual for them, they are usually quiet. | 1 user found this interesting

New Dairy, Pennsylvania / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds : It is believed to be a sound explosion or a gas well explosion. Checked outside to see if a nearby house had exploded. | 1 user found this interesting

New Alexandria, Pennsylvania 15670 (6.9 km N from the epicenter) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II) : We were sitting in the living room. We did not feel the vibration. But we definitely heard that! It sounded like thunder or a car wreck.

Blairsville, Pennsylvania / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / Too short : I heard a loud bang and my house shook. I paused what I was doing to determine if I’d need to check it out or see if anyone else said anything. My son mentioned that it was New Years Eve and said someone might have started the celebration already. som

Derry / no hair : It sounded like a blast to me. I didn’t feel any shaking personally. You rumble very loudly.

Brienzer, Derry Townstep, Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds : There was a huge bang accompanied by a slight shockwave at the same moment. It was expected that there would be a car in the neighbor’s house, but there were no other problems. It was about 11:30 in the morning until noon.

Atlantic Road, New Derry Pennsylvania / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds : I felt a tremor at the same time I heard a loud noise similar to an explosion..I looked out my picture window moving in and out as if it was going to shatter, the walls were shaking too. My first thought was that one of our big trees fell on h

Blairsville, Pennsylvania / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / Very Short : I heard a loud bang and my house shook. | 1 user found this interesting

Derry (10.1 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short : Big pit shook, pit house for a moment

Blairsville, Pennsylvania (14.1 km NE) [Map] / no hair : very loud explosion

374. W. Devinny Hollow Road. Blairsville Pa.171 (19.8 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds : I heard it more than I felt. More rattling than banging

Latrobe, Pennsylvania (4.1 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Oscillating (lateral) / 5-10 seconds : The ground shook and I heard what sounded like things were exploding around me.

Norvelt (22.4 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal sway (lateral) / Too short : It felt like someone took my chair and crashed into it for a while.

Latrobe, Westmoreland, Pennsylvania (10.3 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds : Loud, house shook

Wharton, WV 26062 (96.1 km west of the epicenter) [ Map ] / no hair I was driving and didn’t notice anything (Reported by (Reported by our app / no hair

Latrobe, Westmoreland, Pennsylvania (7.9 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / 2-5 seconds

Delmont, Westmoreland, Pennsylvania (6.2 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V)

New Alexandria, Pennsylvania (5.9 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 1-2 seconds

Latrobe Ba (6.2 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short

Latrobe / no hair : I heard it, it was like a big bang. Building near here, I thought they dropped a load of bricks.

Blairsville / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds : He thinks it was an earthquake

Dairy Top. Near Keystone State Park / no hair : I heard a loud bang. He was outside. I didn’t feel anything.

Chilocta / no hair : high sound

Galaxy Virginia / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds : It looked like thunder

Town of Derry, Pennsylvania / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Intrusion / 1-2 seconds : It looked as if a door had been slammed and felt throughout the house.

Latrobe Ba. / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Crabtree, Pennsylvania / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical protrusion / Too short : Loud thunderous noise, the house shook.

Latrobe / no hair : I heard a bang and a shaking of the house

