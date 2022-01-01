Stock indices in Canada fell at the end of today’s session; S&P/TSX down 0.29% on Investing.com

© Reuters. Stock indices in Canada fell at the end of today’s session; S&P/TSX down 0.29%



Investing.com – Canadian stocks fell after the close on Friday due to losses in, and lower prices.

It was down 0.29%, at the close of trading in Toronto.

The best offers of the season are ahead Oil and gas advantage (TSX:) which rose 6.94% or 0.480 points to record 7.400 at the close. Stilco Holdings Inc (TSX 🙂 added 5.68% or 2.21 points to close at 41.15. Capstone Mining Company (TSX) was up 2.74% or 0.15 points at 5.63 at the close of trading.

As for the weakest performers at the end of the day’s trading, Lightspeed Commerce Inc (TSX:) stock closed down at 4.53% or 2.43 points to close at 51.21 at the close. Docebo . Company (TSX:) down 3.22% or 2.84 pips to close at 85.38. Tilray Inc (TSX: 3.03% or 0.28 points) stock fell to 8.97.

Advance shares outnumbered decliners by 547 to 440, and 121 closed unchanged on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Tilray Inc (TSX:) shares fell to an all-time low; It lost 3.03% or 0.28 to 8.97.

Which measures the implied volatility of S&P/TSX options, rose 43.82% to 21.63, a new 3-month high.

Gold futures for February delivery were up 0.84%, or $15.25 an ounce. Elsewhere in commodity trading, crude oil for February delivery fell 1.94%, or 1.49, to $75.50 a barrel, while the March Brent oil contract was down 2.10%, or 1.67, to trade at $77 and $86 a barrel.

CAD/USD rose 0.85% to 0.7914 while CAD/EUR rose 0.31% to 0.6950.

US Dollar Index futures fell 0.38% to 95,595.