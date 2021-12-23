Stock indices in Canada rose at the end of today’s session; The S&P/TSX Index is up 0.85% on Investing.com

© Reuters. Stock indices in Canada rose at the end of today’s session; S&P/TSX up 0.85%



Investing.com – Canadian stocks rose after the close on Thursday with gains in, and prices moved higher.

That was up 0.85% at the close in Toronto.

The best offers of the season are ahead ECN Capital Corp. (TSX:) which rose by 12.63% or 0.60 points to record 5.30 at the close. Hut 8 Mining Corp (TSX:): added 7.39% or 0.770 points, to close at 11.190. Centra Gold Co. (TSX: up 6.12% or 0.57 points at 9.88 at the close of trading.

As for the weakest performers at the end of trading, the stock of Dye & Durham Ltd (TSX:) closed down 5.04% or 2.33 points at 43.94 at the close. Cascades Company (TSX:): It fell 3.48% or 0.48 pips to close at 13.33. Tourmaline Oil Foundation (TSX:) down 3.06%, or 1.28 points, to 40.49.

Advance shares outnumbered decliners by 779 for 262 and 96 closed unchanged on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

ECN Capital Corp (TSX) shares hit 52-week low; Gaining 12.63%, or 0.60 to 5.30.

Which measures the implied volatility of S&P/TSX options down 9.63% to 13.23.

Gold futures for February delivery rose 0.41%, or 7.45, to $1,809.65 an ounce. Elsewhere in commodity trading, crude oil for February delivery rose 1.59%, or 1.16, to $73.92 a barrel, while Brent oil for March rose 1.95%, or 1.47, to trade at $76.75 a barrel.

CAD/USD rose 0.20% to 0.7805 while CAD/EUR rose 0.15% to 0.6888.

US Dollar Index futures declined 0.05% to 96.015.