Teresa Schaafsall is headed to Montreal! – Hockey-News.info – All news about national and international ice hockey

After a total of five years in the NCAA, he is headed to the University of Vermont Theresa Schaafsall, who moved to Canada for the Premier Hockey Federation, will be scoring goals for the Montreal Force in the future. The 23-year-old has been offered a two-year contract and has high targets in Canada.

At Vermont, Theresa Schaafsall served as captain last season, scoring 21 goals and 24 assists in 36 games. 2022–2023 was his second best season after 46 total scoring points (25 goals, 21 assists) and was named Hockey East Player of the Year in 2021–2022. A little later, with the national team, he just missed out on promotion from Division IA to the top division.

This year’s Division IA World Championships in Shenzhen, China have been postponed due to travel restrictions and testing requirements related to Covid-19 and will now be held from 20 – August 26 caught

Montreal makes a great team

Your new club, which missed the playoffs last season, is currently building a new team. And Teresa Schaafsall Given a central role: “After the season I started talking to different teams in North America and Sweden. There has been a lot of investment in the Premier Hockey League recently. So many good players have sought their way in PHF. That’s one of the main reasons I stay here. The management and coaches in Montreal finally convinced me that they wanted to build something here. I also had the opportunity to study. Personally, I look forward to playing an important role on the team, getting a lot of ice time and doing everything I can to ensure we have a successful season. “A lot of good players have been recruited in the new season so my expectations are high.”

