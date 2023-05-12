Uber expands service to include flight bookings in UK

Uber recently launched a new initiative to offer domestic and international flight bookings in the UK. This marks another step in the company’s strategy to become a comprehensive travel booking platform.

Uber first announced last year that it would integrate train, bus and flight bookings into its UK app. The first two options launched a few months later, and according to Uber’s UK general manager Andrew Frame, train booking was “incredibly popular”. Now comes the ambitious addition of flight bookings, further diversifying the company’s offering.

Partnership with Hopper and further expansion plans

For flight bookings, Uber has partnered with travel booking company Hopper. According to a Financial Times report, Uber earns a small commission for each sale and may add a booking fee in the future. The new offering is expected to further boost Uber’s existing ride-hailing services, especially for trips to and from the airport.

Although the launch is in the UK, one of Uber’s biggest markets outside of North America, it’s only a test phase. Although there are no concrete plans yet, the company plans to expand its flight offering to other countries in the near future. This isn’t the first time Uber has exploded. The company already offered helicopter flights in the US in 2019, but had to suspend the service due to restrictions imposed by the pandemic. Uber’s latest UK move shows its continued ambition to further expand its mobility and travel booking capabilities.

