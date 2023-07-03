UK Records June Heat Record | Pulse 24

June has never been warmer in Britain than it has been this year since records began. British weather service MetOffice announced this with preliminary data on Monday. The average temperature in England was 15.8 degrees Celsius, 0.9 degrees higher than the previous record of 14.9, set in 1976 and 1940. Measurements go back to 1884.

According to experts, the growth is due to climate change. Average temperatures were also recorded in individual parts of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, the news said. Additionally, last month was one of the hottest and exceptionally dry months. The maximum temperature recorded in this month of June was 32.2 degree Celsius.

Met Office meteorologists blame climate change for the record temperatures. According to them, records are becoming more common. Accordingly, since 2006, new maximum values ​​for average temperature have been reached in eight of the twelve months of the year. The probability of a new record for June has more than doubled since 1940, Chief Meteorologist Paul Davies said. “By the 2050s, there’s probably a 50 percent chance of breaking the old record of 14.9 degrees — every year,” Davis said.

