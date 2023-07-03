Another 140,000 Mercedes models have to go to the workshop

24 Auto news

Mercedes is recalling more than 140,000 vehicles in the U.S.: Various models have to go to the workshop because of problems with the fuel pump.

Recalls are associated with huge effort for car manufacturers – and costs. It always depends on whether a problem can be solved with an update – maybe even over the air – and of course it depends on how many vehicles are affected. For example, Stellandis recently had to recall more than 100,000 vehicles worldwide because the electric motor could fail – at BMW it was “only” 2,300 vehicles after it was repaired for a fault in the door lock. At Mercedes, more than 140,000 vehicles now have to go to the workshop.

Mercedes fuel pump can go off – increased risk of accidents according to NHTSA

According to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 143,551 Mercedes-Benz vehicles must go to work in the United States. According to the notification, the fuel pump in the cars may be switched off, leading to loss of drive power. Due to this, the risk of accidents will increase, officials said.

Various Mercedes models need to go to the workshop: the fuel pump is replaced

C-Class, E-Class and S-Class vehicles, as well as CLS, SL, GT, GLC, GLE, GLS and G-Class models are affected. The shortfall occurs in construction years 2021 through 2023. As stated therein Notification from NHTSA Mercedes workshops will replace the fuel pump free of charge. Owners of affected vehicles should be notified by August 25.

In Germany, car manufacturers are obliged to report defects to the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) if a product “may pose a danger to vehicle occupants or other road users”. But individuals can report their vehicle to the KBA if they believe there is a safety-related defect. The authority recently put a so-called defect reporter online for this purpose – the online form is intended to reduce the time until a recall.