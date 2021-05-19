Truck Driver – Launched May 27 on Steam

The truck driver is coming to Steam next week. Publisher SOWDCO recently confirmed that Truck Driver will be available on the Epic Games Store on May 27, but has now added Steam to the PC launch. The game was developed by internal computer development studio: Suedesco Studios.

Truck Driver is already available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and the entire PC version of the game will be designed for PC gamers. The game will offer support for multiple screens, unlocked frame rate, Tobii eye tracking, key mapping and a whole host of graphical settings for optimization.

About the truck driver When you inherit a truck from your father, you take the risk and move to a new city. Here, it is up to you to create a name for yourself and earn the respect of the local community. Drive in a smooth, open world, work with all kinds of people – from contractors to lumberjacks – and honor your dad by becoming a successful truck driver! Features

Immerse yourself in the world of truck drivers and focus on your career

With each assignment, reinforce your relationships with the local community

Customize your truck with a wide range of parts and tune it to perfection

Navigate different landscapes and places of interest



