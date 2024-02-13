February 14, 2024

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Is there an alternate ending to the story? These clues exist

Gilbert Cox February 13, 2024 2 min read
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth comes with some gameplay changes compared to the original game. Another change could be the end of the story.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth could come with an alternate ending. (Source: Square Enix)

  • The producer wants a happy ending for the heroes.
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth may differ from the original story.
  • There must be tragedies.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will soon be released exclusively for PS5. But with the trial version you can test some chapters for free beforehand.

high Kotaku The Spanish newspaper Vandal recently conducted an interview with Yoshinori Kitase, the producer of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. He is said to have commented on the future prospects of famous characters from the game.

Happy ending

For three decades, Cloud Strife and his friends have gone on adventures together. For the upcoming Rebirth game, the development team at Square Enix is ​​considering giving the heroes a happier ending this time around.

The developers had previously hinted that the story will be different from the original in 1997. Not only should there be new quests and cities, but there should also be changes in the characters.

However, Kitase reportedly emphasized that the final direction of the story will be influenced by the team's diversity and different points of view. This may mean that you should prepare for a trip full of drama and tragedy.

You'll find out how the story ends on February 29, when the game is released. If you haven't purchased the game yet, find out more about preload, download size, and release time. A list of more than 60 trophies for the game can also give you more knowledge about the game.

