February 13, 2024

Lots of praise for the PS5 shooter

Gilbert Cox February 13, 2024 2 min read

Here's an overview of the first Helldivers 2 tests.
Helldivers 2 has been available on PS5 and PC since February 8th. However, since testers (including GamePro.de) were only able to start when the server went live or released, the first reviews and ratings for Helldivers 2 have only arrived now. With us you will find an overview of the first degrees.

*Called on February 13, 2024 at 7:01 AM.

The first international review ratings for Helldivers 2 at a glance

magazine evaluation
GamePro To be determined later
PlayStation World 90/100
but why? 85/100
Daily Star 80/100
Twinfinity 80/100
Player 80/100
GamingBolt 80/100

Pro contra

for every: Helldivers 2 was not only well received by many PlayStation fans, but it also received a lot of praise in its first international reviews. Location but why tho? For example, gunplay and the stimulating gameplay loop are highlighted positively.

Helldivers 2 will be the first big PS5 exclusive in 2024, and it also looks really stylish on PCHelldivers 2 will be the first big PS5 exclusive in 2024, and it also looks really stylish on PC

Start the video

1:34


Helldivers 2 will be the first big PS5 exclusive in 2024, and it also looks really stylish on PC

Twinfinite emphasizes that the fun of the shooter lies in its simplicity:

The beauty of Helldivers 2 lies in its simplicity. We are just a simple soldier given the impossible mission of defending the galaxy. This is exactly where the game shines, because we're not playing as Commander Shepard or someone very important. We're basically like Grunt, who has to survive long enough to get better equipment and continue doing his duty […].

cons: Helldivers 2 is currently suffering from matchmaking and server issues in particular. “Failed to connect to the server” – players are currently reading this sentence a lot. The development team has already announced the patch:

When will the GamePro test for Helldivers 2 come out?

Since we only received Helldivers 2 keys for release or server start on February 8, 2024, we were unable to deliver testing in time for release. We simply need time to take a closer look at the shooter's co-op mode in particular. But the wait will end soon: GamePro.de's Helldivers 2 test will be published later this week.

How do you like Helldivers 2 so far and how do you rate the title?

