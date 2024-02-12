New trailer for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! Shows game boards and mini-games – TestingBuddies

February 13, 2024

Gilbert Cox February 13, 2024 2 min read

SEGA has a new trailer today for Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – sweeps the board! published. The game will be released on April 26, 2024 for Nintendo Switch.

In the new video, fans show off the basic gameplay of the game sweep the board! Introduction, including a preview of exciting mini-games and events that can be discovered by up to four players. It all takes place on dynamic game boards featuring memorable locations from the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no YaibaIncluding Tsuzumi Villa, Mount Natagumo and Mugen Train.

Players are also given a look at “Demon Slayer Dice”: each Demon Slayer has their own pair of dice, which have unique special effects based on their respective characters. After using the dice, a 3-round cooldown begins, so this attribute must be used effectively. Last but not least, when a player joins your party, you'll be able to use your own Demon Hunter dice!

Fans can look forward to a highly engaging and fun gaming experience for all ages, whether they are beginners or advanced.

More information about the game, including a list of retailers where the physical version can be pre-ordered, can be found on the official website: https://demonslayer-sweeptheboard.sega.com/.

play now Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – sweeps the board! With all your friends!

  • Demon SLAYER: Kimetsu No YAIBA turns into a board game: Iconic landmarks from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime, such as Mount Fujikasane and Asakusa, become game boards! Roll the dice to move around the fields! Each game board has a day and night stage. During the day, you'll participate in events and mini-games to prepare for night when you go hunting for demons. Prove that you are a great demon hunter!
  • Play as famous anime characters: Players can choose from their favorite characters such as Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and the Nine Pillars! Nezuko, who can't do anything during the day, appears as a supporting character during the game!
  • Swing into the JOY-CON and fight demons: In mini-games involving demon battles, for example. B. Against Arm Demon, you can swing the Joy-Con like a Sun Sword to attack!
See also  Chivalry II: Cross-play Demo for Everyone This May

