New trailer for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! Shows game boards and mini-games – TestingBuddies

SEGA has a new trailer today for Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – sweeps the board! published. The game will be released on April 26, 2024 for Nintendo Switch.

In the new video, fans show off the basic gameplay of the game sweep the board! Introduction, including a preview of exciting mini-games and events that can be discovered by up to four players. It all takes place on dynamic game boards featuring memorable locations from the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no YaibaIncluding Tsuzumi Villa, Mount Natagumo and Mugen Train.

Players are also given a look at “Demon Slayer Dice”: each Demon Slayer has their own pair of dice, which have unique special effects based on their respective characters. After using the dice, a 3-round cooldown begins, so this attribute must be used effectively. Last but not least, when a player joins your party, you'll be able to use your own Demon Hunter dice!



Please accept external media cookies to watch this video I accept cookies in the “External media” category. Due to your privacy settings, this video will not display.Please accept external media cookies to watch this video

Fans can look forward to a highly engaging and fun gaming experience for all ages, whether they are beginners or advanced.

More information about the game, including a list of retailers where the physical version can be pre-ordered, can be found on the official website: https://demonslayer-sweeptheboard.sega.com/.

play now Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – sweeps the board! With all your friends!