Dead Island 2: Steam date set – get Dead Island: Riptide for free!

The wait is over for Steam fans who also want to play Dead Island 2: Zombies Part II now has a release date there – and that's being celebrated with the free Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition.

Dead Island 2 is available since April 21, 2023 for PC as well. This release is currently exclusive to the Epic Games Store, but the focus is on that so far! After exactly one year, the time-exclusive availability phase of the Steam competitor is ending and thus Steam fans will soon be able to enjoy the Zombies sequel.

As of April 22, 2024, the Dambuster Studios title will also finally be available on Steam and should attract one or two PC gamers once again. They are then allowed to vent their anger in quarantine in Los Angeles, where a deadly virus is spreading. From now on, you can wander around famous locations like Beverly Hills, Venice Beach, or Santa Monica and meet an interesting cast of characters as you try to discover the truth behind the outbreak. You can even do this with three friends.

Of course, to celebrate the Steam announcement, there's something free too! If you want to get in the mood again with the previous title Dead Island: Riptide and don't own it yet, you can Temporarily secure the final version for free. However, you need to be quick, because the offer is only valid for a total of 48 hours, which ends tomorrow, February 15, 2024, at 5:00 PM German time. Anyone who buys it by then can keep the good piece permanently.

Riptide is taken directly from the events of the first Dead Island. The shielded survivors find themselves aboard a military ship on the coast of the Bannu Archipelago… but the ship is overrun by zombies. The ship crashes into a rock near the coast of Palanai and from then on you have to fight to survive there.

The Definitive Edition is the remastered version of the game with remastered HD graphics, updated models, a better Lightning system, and more improvements. Cooperative mode is also supported in this version with up to three friends.