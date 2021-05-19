Fortnite launches a crossover event with the NBA Basketball League

After football, basketball is the next sport in Fortnite. The transit starts next Saturday.
Trailer for the NBA event at Fortnite.
The basics are in brief
- In line with the upcoming qualifiers, Fortnite will soon have an NBA crossover.
- As is often the case, there will also be new items and unique gameplay.
- There are also some specials that have been chosen by NBA players.
Die NBA Qualifiers 2021 now Just not in the real world, But also Fortnite in front of the door. Epic Games recently announced a new sports crossover game with the Basketball League. There will be a variety of new items, emotions, and the corresponding competition.
Fortnite works with prominent NBA players
Starting on Saturday, May 22nd at 2 am Swiss time, the shooter will display a new “throw zone” with a total of 31 different team shirts. Also various back extensions and emotions To match NBA teams he will come. There are specially designated lockers with outfits from NBA goalkeepers Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young.
Anyone who really wants to sympathize with a basketball battle can sign up for the upcoming Fortnite x NBA competition. This happens immediately and will continue until the beginning of next week. With all thirty teams This is about senior positionsGame Bonuses and V-Bucks. Also in Creative Mode, there will be some NBA-based innovations in the days.
