Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege: Operation Deep Freeze has been delayed

Many fans of the tactical shooter Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege certainly imagined it differently, as did Ubisoft itself: unfortunately, the release of Operation Deep Freeze had to be postponed.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege has been an absolute hit for Ubisoft and has been a long-running hit for years. The tactical shooter continues to be packed with new content, but players will have to wait until the start of the new season.

In a tweet, the development team confirmed that Year 8 Season 4 will start later than previously planned. Reason: The new ‘Operation Deep Freeze’ update has been delayed until further notice due to ‘further testing’. Unfortunately, in this context, no new release window has been announced at the moment, so we can’t tell you at this point how long the additional wait time will be.

With regular new content, Ubisoft wants to keep players engaged in the tactical shooter. At the same time, you shouldn’t completely throw game balance out the window, also because Rainbow Six: Siege plays an important role, especially in the eSports scene, so balance plays a major role. In this regard, it may be better not to release a new update until balance is ensured.

“Operation Deep Freeze” will introduce a new operator to the game, Tubarao, and will also include the new Lair map.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege – Operation Deep Freeze CGI trailer

Tactical shooter Rainbow Six: Siege continues “Operation Deep Freeze.”

