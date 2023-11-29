Dragon’s Dogma 2 – Trailer and Release Date / Xbox Current

As announced, “Dragon’s Dogma 2” has just been released. Capcom showed off gameplay here and then also revealed the RPG’s release date.
In less than 15 minutes, director Hideaki Itsuno and producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi provide a slightly deeper look at the game. The show kicked off with a new trailer that also revealed the release date at the end. Accordingly, the title will be released on March 22, 2024 for Xbox Series
After that, there was gameplay to be seen – including battles against massive opponents – and the team introduced the game mechanics as well as a quest system, character editor, and more. “Dragon’s Dogma 2” is a single-player narrative RPG, and the developers promise the latest graphics, artificial intelligence (AI) and physics technology to create an immersive fantasy world.
How do you rate the game?
This rating for registered users is based on the quality of the stars distributed. So be fair in your evaluation… [+]: A good game rarely deserves the highest score, and of course a weaker game should not always be completely penalized. The more objectively you assign your stars, the more meaningful your overall rating will ultimately be. [–]
“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”
More Stories
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege: Operation Deep Freeze has been delayed
Star clusters, the Orion Nebula and lots of shooting stars – that’s what you can see in the sky in December
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 – New update 1.3 brings major character tweaks