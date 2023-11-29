Dragon’s Dogma 2 – Trailer and Release Date / Xbox Current

November 29, 2023

Dragon's Dogma 2 – Trailer and Release Date

Gilbert Cox November 29, 2023 1 min read

As announced, “Dragon’s Dogma 2” has just been released. Capcom showed off gameplay here and then also revealed the RPG’s release date.

In less than 15 minutes, director Hideaki Itsuno and producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi provide a slightly deeper look at the game. The show kicked off with a new trailer that also revealed the release date at the end. Accordingly, the title will be released on March 22, 2024 for Xbox Series

After that, there was gameplay to be seen – including battles against massive opponents – and the team introduced the game mechanics as well as a quest system, character editor, and more. “Dragon’s Dogma 2” is a single-player narrative RPG, and the developers promise the latest graphics, artificial intelligence (AI) and physics technology to create an immersive fantasy world.

