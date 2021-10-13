Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline: Trial postponed at the last minute

Ubisoft recently announced Ghost Recon Frontline, a new free-to-play offshoot of the shooter series, and announced a first testing phase in the near future. But this was postponed at the last minute.

Multiplayer shooter Ghost Recon Frontline In fact he should go through his steps as quickly as possible. A closed beta of the new ad has been confirmed from October 14 to October 21 on PC – but nothing is coming from it now.

Today, Ubisoft confirmed that the closed testing phase of the title being developed by the studio in Bucharest has been postponed. In a statement on Twitter, the first step in this way was said to be ensuring “the best possible gaming experience”. No new date was initially set for the closed beta, but we’ll comment on that in more detail in due course.

The developers at Ubisoft Bucharest have also previously worked on Ghost Recon Wildlands and Ghost Recon Breakpoint. At Frontline, they now want to offer the Battle Royale title to over 100 players in a free-to-play model. The game has an open game world, many tactical tools and game modes. The main mode is called “Expedition” and aims to offer a new approach to the battle royale genre.

Ghost Recon Frontline doesn’t have a final release date yet and is being developed for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Stadia, Luna, PC and Ubisoft Connect. Cross-play must be fully supported at launch.