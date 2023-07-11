This top star now has a cockpit again!

Silverstone (United Kingdom) – Daniel Ricciardo (34, Australia) was one of his teammates Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen (25, Netherlands) at Red Bull but it’s leveled out. Even at McLaren, his performance was not enough. Now the Australian gets another chance!

Daniel Ricciardo (34) will return to Formula 1. (File photo) © BEN STANSALL / AFP

From 2014 to 2018, Ricciardo drove for the top Red Bull Racing team. Even if the racing driver has nothing to oppose to the dominance of Lewis Hamilton (38), he still finished third in the overall Formula 1 standings in 2014 and 2016, making him the best driver after the two Mercedes drivers. But in 2016, Verstappen switched from Toro Rosso to Red Bull mid-season, replacing the disappointing Daniil Kvyat (29, Russia). Formula 1

Prevent protests as in Wimbledon: Formula 1 depends on the army! Verstappen took his first victory in the first race in Spain, which was also the first victory of the season for Red Bull! After more success, Max Verstappen becomes the star of the team and Ricciardo, the former number one, is suddenly only second fiddle.

advertisement



Daniel Ricciardo replaces the weak Nyck de Vries



Effective immediately, this car will no longer be powered by Nyck de Vries (28). (File photo) © ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP

In 2019, Ricciardo moved to Renault, where he finished fifth overall in 2020. But at McLaren from 2021 to 2022 it no longer works. Although the veteran celebrated his victory, the star didn’t get past eighth (2021) and eleventh (2022). Formula 1

Formula 1: Brad Pitt with his team at Silverstone After all, the previous third World Cup was in 2023 even without a team! But that has changed now. Because Red Bull’s junior team, AlphaTauri, had a vacancy. Due to poor performances so far, Nyck de Vries (28, Netherlands) has lost his place at AlphaTauri with immediate effect and will be replaced by Ricciardo, as is the team. Twitter communication.

In order to interact with or view content from Twitter and other social networks, we need your consent. Open your cookie settings

Perhaps Daniel Ricciardo’s experience was able to impress the chiefs

