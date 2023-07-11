Flutterwave launches tutorials to help Africans abroad, as well as on the continent,…

LAGOS, Nigeria, April 20 /PRNewswire/

Flutterwave is the leading payments technology company in Africa teaching Launched a new payment product that allows African users to easily pay various fees to educational institutions in Africa and abroad in their local currency. Educational institutions offered at Tuition include high schools, universities, colleges, and many more global Edutech platforms.

Tuition, which is designed to solve the problems of paying school fees for students at home and abroad, aims to facilitate payments when completing transactions. The new service allows students, parents, guardians and sponsors to pay tuition fees at more than 40 institutions in the UK, with plans to include more institutions in other countries in Africa and beyond.

to report According to many problems, African payments to schools abroad are hindered. Due to high transaction costs, limited access to banking services, lack of transparency, security concerns and exchange rates, Africans struggle to withdraw their money to offshore financial institutions in a short period of time.

The new product will take advantage of Flutterwave’s leading payment technology to make school fee payment more convenient, safe and reliable. Parents, guardians and sponsors can now pay directly to educational institutions in the UK and easily track their transactions by checking status and history in the Tuition web app.

Flutterwave CEO Olugbenga “GB” Agboola commented on Tuition:

“We are excited to launch Tuition to support the dreams of African students of all levels who want to study anywhere without worrying about how to meet the school fee payment deadline. Through education, we offer African students a safe, reliable and affordable way to achieve their dreams and receive financial support seamlessly from parents and trustees and sponsors.”

Stella Elele, Tuition by Flutterwave Product Manager, commented on the new product launch: “We are always looking for new ways to solve payment problems in Africa. We are confident Tuition will make a vital difference to parents who want to support their children’s education. We are delighted to be able to We are offering this solution to parents in Nigeria and we plan to roll out the service to other African countries at a later date. We want to provide our customers with the best possible service and support.”

The product is currently available in Nigeria for UK school fee payments and will be expanded to other African countries in the coming months. Flutterwave also plans to add more schools in Africa, UK, USA, Canada, France and Germany to expand access to the product.

picture – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2150732/TUITION_BLOG.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flutterwave-introduces-tuition-to-make-easier-payment-of-tuition-for-africans-abroad-and-on-the-continent-301874132.html