Switzerland United visits Wasserski Acrobatik Club Untersee

Ten exciting minutes: the ‘Switzerland United’ presenter tries his hand at jet skis In the third season, the TV show “Switzerland United” visits the Wasserski Acrobatics Untersee club in Berlingen. The program provides an insight into a sport that is rarely practiced in Switzerland.

Moderator Marco Gurtner was introduced to surfing by club members Miriam Müller and Sach Knobel. photo: zvg

You have to put up with a little Halligalli, plus a few Zurich hipsters – despite the two protagonists’ broad German. Once you get used to it, the program offers interesting insights into a 49-year-old club from Berlingen.

Season 3 of CH Media’s regional channels “Swiss United” (including TVO and Tele Züri) started at the weekend. In the first episode, moderator Nico Franzoni visits Rothenhausen’s “Aquaterra Herz”, a reptile sanctuary. The moderator Marco Gurtner, on the other hand, is trying his hand, but above all on the Untersee: he is a guest at Waterski Acrobatics Club Untersee (WACU) in Berlingen.

Longtime club member Sasha Noble greeted Gurtner, who can also claim the first laugh of the show. When asked about swimming trunks under a wetsuit, Knobel said, “You can do whatever you want, and I’ll bleed.”

Club members are shown a pyramid. The association brought the idea to Switzerland from the United States in the 1970s. photo: zvg

Below is a look at the club’s history. In the 1970s, people wanted to bring the water ski acrobatics that were popular in the USA to Switzerland, according to the Noble Report. This is how WACU came into being in 1974, and currently about 20 active people train on Saturdays.

However, “United Switzerland” does not just want to shoot clubs. The concept of the program is that the moderators also try their hand at the respective club activities – and of course, do a little ‘weird’ in the process. Where: Anyone who’s tried their hand at waterslides knows you don’t have to put them down to look funny.

After a short introduction from club member Miriam Müller, Marco Gurtner quickly managed to stay on the jet skis. “It’s really hard,” he says. At least tough enough that Gurtner doesn’t even want to try his hand at acrobatics. However, at the end of the day, he becomes part of a formation, the only one wearing a life jacket, but decked out in the Swiss flag.

Finally, Marco Gurtner (right) became part of a small formation. photo: zvg

“legendary!” , “Really cool!” , “world class!”. Gurtner and Franzino fall upon themselves in superlatives. However, in light of the successful photos, one is pleased to believe their enthusiasm.

The Ten Minutes Roughly offers leisurely entertainment, and above all with WACU a fun and friendly club is offered, whose activities could not be better suited to the current heat wave.