This German star owns the most expensive house in the United States of America

It's no secret that famous celebrities often own the most expensive properties and love to have a good time with their money. However, it is surprising that one of the most expensive homes in the United States reportedly belongs to a German star. Here you can find out who it is and how much the dream home actually costs.

It is probably known that famous male and female stars like to live an expensive lifestyle and invest their money in more expensive things. The motto is: Who can, can. Celebrities often live in the most beautiful and luxurious properties, which of course also exist Instagram & Co. are proudly presented.

Now a German celebrity is showing how much that dream home could cost: fashion designer Philipp Plein. how Colorful Reports suggest that the 45-year-old has been building his luxury villa for seven years now. He says he has dreamed of owning a home in Los Angeles since he was 16 years old.

An expensive dream of a luxurious temple

how Colorful Shows The designer loves to present extravagant and sparkling red carpet dresses at his fashion shows. Philipp Plein seems to be following the same pattern when building his dream property, even though the property seems understated Colorful Find.

Even one of my own Instagram– The account features the luxury temple, where Blaine shares all about luxurious interior design as well as special ideas. As you can easily see, the designer did not waste his time and this is of course reflected in the numbers: the property is said to cost more than a quarter of a billion dollars.

Ideal family happiness

Like Philipp Plein out loud Colorful It states that the guest house called “Chateau Falconview” should now be ready to the point where events can be held soon as well. With this dream achieved, the designer's life seems complete.

Philipp Plein is one of Germany's most successful designers and operates luxury boutiques all over the world. The fashion designer's family happiness also seems ideal – his second son Rocket Halo Ocean, whom he has with his girlfriend Lucia, was born only last year.

