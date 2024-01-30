The United States Constitution Stands in the Way: Arnold Schwarzenegger wants to become President of the United States

Arnold Schwarzenegger the next president of the United States? If an action star had his way, he would be the perfect candidate. But the Constitution stands in his way.
Will “The Terminator” become President of the United States after becoming Governor of California? If it had been up to Arnold Schwarzenegger (75 years old) himself, he would have immediately entered the ring as a candidate for the highest political office in the United States of America. Bodybuilder and former action star he said, according to Entertainment Weekly In an interview with CNN journalist Chris Wallace, he again stated that he could “naturally” imagine the presidency.
“Award-winning music trailblazer. Gamer. Lifelong alcohol enthusiast. Thinker. Passionate analyst.”
More Stories
Sad details revealed about Prince Harry's visit to England
From Bruce Willis to Kurt Russell: loving lines for Father's Day
Homesick for Great Britain: Prince Harry misses his family more than ever