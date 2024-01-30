The United States Constitution Stands in the Way: Arnold Schwarzenegger wants to become President of the United States

Arnold Schwarzenegger the next president of the United States? If an action star had his way, he would be the perfect candidate. But the Constitution stands in his way.

Will “The Terminator” become President of the United States after becoming Governor of California? If it had been up to Arnold Schwarzenegger (75 years old) himself, he would have immediately entered the ring as a candidate for the highest political office in the United States of America. Bodybuilder and former action star he said, according to Entertainment Weekly In an interview with CNN journalist Chris Wallace, he again stated that he could “naturally” imagine the presidency.

“I think the field was wide open in 2016,” Schwarzenegger said of his potential chances of winning. “I think the field is wide open now, too.” “Think about it, there's really no one person who can unite everyone,” the Austrian told Wallace. His candidacy is a so-called “no-brainer”: “Arm me, I see clearly that I can win this election.” He is a good candidate because Americans are looking for someone who can ease the growing political tensions in the country.

Schwarzenegger is not allowed to become President of the United States

“It's like me and California: When I ran for governor, it was clear that people were looking for a new answer, not a right wing or a left wing. But someone who could bring the nation together and not see the other side.” “As an enemy,” Schwarzenegger explains. There are “many things” that should and can be done: “Yes, we can do that.”

Schwarzenegger served as governor of the US state of California from 2003 to 2011 and ran for the Republican Party at that time. During his term, he gained popularity, among other things, because he largely avoided partisan skirmishes and also gathered the Democrats' perceived political opponents around him. He has been thinking about running for President of the United States for many years. But the US Constitution has so far thwarted his plans: not only must the US president hold US citizenship – like Schwarzenegger – but he must also be born on US soil.





