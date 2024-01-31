American singer: Michael Bolton talks about brain tumor surgery – Entertainment

Michael Bolton became world famous for his book How Am I Supposed to Live Without You? The 70-year-old recently underwent surgery for a brain tumor – and is now taking a break from touring.
Los Angeles – American singer Michael Bolton (70 years old) was forced to undergo surgery for a brain tumor. Shortly before Christmas, the tumor was discovered and immediately removed, the musician announced on his social media. The operation was successful. He is now resting at home.
