American singer: Michael Bolton talks about brain tumor surgery – Entertainment

Michael Bolton became world famous for his book How Am I Supposed to Live Without You? The 70-year-old recently underwent surgery for a brain tumor – and is now taking a break from touring.

Los Angeles – American singer Michael Bolton (70 years old) was forced to undergo surgery for a brain tumor. Shortly before Christmas, the tumor was discovered and immediately removed, the musician announced on his social media. The operation was successful. He is now resting at home.

Bolton also informed his fans that he will focus on his recovery in the coming months and will therefore take a break from touring. He is “working hard” to recover quickly so he can return to the stage. The father-of-three had planned concerts in the US from February. According to his website, he wanted to perform in Switzerland in April.

The Grammy Award winner became known in the '80s and '90s for pop hits like “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” and “Love's a Wonderful Thing.” His cover versions of “To Love Somebody” and “When A Man Loves A Woman” were huge hits. Last year, Bolton released the album “Spark of Light.” As a songwriter, he has also provided songs for Barbra Streisand, Joe Cocker and Cher.





