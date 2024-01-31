Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan want to travel to Great Britain for Christmas

Will Christmas this year not bring peace to the royal family? Prince Harry, 39, and Duchess Meghan, 42, have reportedly accepted an invitation to Sandringham to celebrate Christmas with the royal family. However, a media report suggests that their arrival may not be welcomed with open arms. Rumor has it that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are interested in becoming closer to the royal family. According to the Sunday Times, they likely “would not refuse” a meeting with Harry's father, King Charles, 75, during the holidays.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan: Insider finds progress 'weird'

However, the Daily Mail has now written, citing informed sources, that these developments by the Sussexes are “strange”. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan resigned from senior roles in the royal family in 2020 and moved to the United States. In Harry's memoirs “The Reserve”, in television interviews and in one NetflixThe couple then made the documentary, which was sometimes violent, against the royal family.

The Daily Mail quoted the anonymous source: “It's very strange, after behaving so badly, demanding an apology and an admission of guilt from the family – to no avail, I might add – and now they're suggesting they just dance again and forget everything, if only someone would… Kind enough to invite you.

Harry and Meghan's visit to the UK may not be well received by everyone

According to the report, the insider indicated that the couple received invitations from both Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022) and King Charles III. They were asked to join the family at Balmoral Castle in the summer, but have not been seen there since 2018. The source added: “This begs the question: why now? Does this have anything to do with the fact that some of their business deals, like Spotify, have fallen through and they've been parodied in the US on shows like “South Park” and “Family Guy”?”

According to the Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan's Christmas invitation may not go down well with other high-ranking members of the royal family. The relationship between Prince Harry and his brother, the heir to the throne, Prince William (41), is rumored to have broken down. According to a source in the Daily Mail, King Charles may receive his youngest son, Harry, after Christmas.

advertisement

From (axis/spot)