A series of romantic photos on Instagram: American gymnastics star Simone Biles got married

Ulva Robson February 1, 2024 1 min read

Simone Biles is a married woman. Image: 2016 Cathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com



Simone Biles said yes. The American gymnast posted romantic wedding photos with her groom, football player Jonathan Owens.


American gymnastics star Simone Biles (26 years old) is married. On Instagram She published a number of wedding photos with her groom, professional football player Jonathan Owens (27 years old). The two can be seen in front of the registrar, among other things.

Biles wore a white tulle gown for her big day, while the American footballer chose a beige suit. “Officially Owens,” the gymnast and four-time Olympic champion wrote on the photos and changed her name to Simone Biles Owens in the caption on her Instagram account. “I have never felt such deep love,” she wrote. For more black and white photos From the radiant bride and groom.

“Easiest yes”

Biles and Owens have been officially dating since August 2020. The two announced their engagement in February 2022. “Easiest yes,” Biles wrote. For a series of photos on InstagramWhich shows her in a short black dress in a suite – while Owens kneels in front of her in a gray suit. She also assured her fiancé that she can't wait to be with him “forever and longer.” “You are everything I dreamed of and more. Let’s get married, fiancé.”

