A series of romantic photos on Instagram: American gymnastics star Simone Biles got married

Simone Biles said yes. The American gymnast posted romantic wedding photos with her groom, football player Jonathan Owens.
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (26 years old) is married. On Instagram She published a number of wedding photos with her groom, professional football player Jonathan Owens (27 years old). The two can be seen in front of the registrar, among other things.
