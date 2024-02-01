JAMES CORDEN: The star broadcaster is letting him tear up his old house

After eight long years as host of the legendary “Late Late Show” in the USA, James Corden returns to his old home in London at the beginning of May 2023. There he does not seem to miss any opportunity to enjoy his newfound freedom to the fullest.
A few weeks before his return to Great Britain, presenter James Corden, 44, described on the TV show Good Morning Britain the mixed feelings he had about moving from Los Angeles to London. Farewell was a very emotional thing for him, but he always viewed the UK as his true home. And in this he seems to have arrived well.
“Award-winning music trailblazer. Gamer. Lifelong alcohol enthusiast. Thinker. Passionate analyst.”
More Stories
A series of romantic photos on Instagram: American gymnastics star Simone Biles got married
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan want to travel to Great Britain for Christmas
American singer: Michael Bolton talks about brain tumor surgery – Entertainment