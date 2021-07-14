The Turtle Beach Recon Controller for Xbox is now available for pre-order

Voice innovation with game control

Developed for Xbox, the all-new Turtle Beach Recon is the first console to combine the brand’s signature audio innovations with game-changing controls. On Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, gamers can connect any wired headset to a standard 3.5mm audio interface and take advantage of Turtle Beach’s proven features, including:

super hearing

microphone monitor,

Four Turtle Beach sound presets and more.

Pro-Aim-Modus

Additionally, with Pro-Aim mode, gamers can adjust stick sensitivity for improved accuracy over long distances, while up to four profiles can be saved on each of the rear rapid action buttons. Dual motors in the grips and triggers make the bounce of shots and car engine sounds noticeable to the player with the help of next generation vibration feedback. The ergonomic shape and cooled rubber grips of the Recon controller should ensure enjoyable comfort even during long gaming sessions. The Recon controller is suitable for any wired gaming headset, such as the all-new Recon 500 and the best-selling Recon 70 series headphones from Turtle Beach.