Do not take pictures with the WhatsApp camera!

If you don’t want to open the camera app, you can also take photos directly with WhatsApp – which, however, is not a good idea, as the TECHBOOK test shows.

Take a quick photo and send it – for this you can use the built-in camera program directly in WhatsApp. But if there are important details in the photo, then the popular messenger turned out to be a failure.

TECHBOOK COMPARES PHOTOS

iPhone original 4:3 image with a resolution of 3024 x 4032 Photo: TECHBOOK

WhatsApp image from the same perspective in 16:9 ratio with a resolution of 2160 x 3840 Photo: TECHBOOK

The TECHBOOK test result confirms the differences in quality. Obviously, the WhatsApp camera swallows up the details in our shot. It gets distorted very quickly. In a direct comparison, we also noticed that WhatsApp zooms in a bit when taking a photo. Since WhatsApp only uses the main camera (not the telephoto lens) of the smartphone, it has to be digitally zoomed in, which actually loses quality.

Why are WhatsApp images of poor quality جودة

Sometimes the WhatsApp camera software is completely different from the smartphone manufacturer’s app that you use for photos. WhatsApp takes photos in a different format that is a bit more elongated than those taken with the camera app to take advantage of the elongated smartphone screen. The “normal” image sent via WhatsApp has a resolution of 1242 x 2688 pixels. On the other hand, a WhatsApp image has a resolution of 901 x 1600 pixels (16:9 format), thus it is around 100 kilobytes (KB) smaller. The smaller resolution appears because the images are compressed again when they are sent.

So there are several combined factors that contribute to the fact that the quality of WhatsApp images is poor. Because of the stress when sending, you should not only take important photos with WhatsApp, but you should also not send them through it. Regardless of whether it was recorded using WhatsApp or the camera app. So if you want to send an image in the best possible quality, you should always send it via email, AirDrop or with data service to do.