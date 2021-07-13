Minecraft Dungeons will soon have an Ultimate Edition

Along with the latest downloadable content, Diablo-like Minecraft Dungeons will also receive the Ultimate Edition. Includes the main game and all six DLCs.
The basics in brief
- Minecraft Dungeons will be available as the Ultimate Edition from July 28.
- This includes the main game including all 6 previously released DLCs.
- This also includes the new DLC “Echoing Void”, which will be released at the same time.
On Monday, Minecraft announced that it will also release the Ultimate Edition of Minecraft Dungeons on July 28 along with the latest DLC. Then the “Echoing Void” DLC, which has been announced for some time, appears as players travel to a dark dimension.
In this additional content A game similar to Diablo The legendary Ender Dragon will also appear. The free update also includes a new maze mission.
Announcing the Ultimate Edition also means: In the future, the game itself can be used as a file The full package can be purchased Could you. This content includes Jungle Awakens, Creeping Winter, Howling Peaks, Flames of the Nether, Hidden Depths, and Echoing Void.
