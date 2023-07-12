Intel Raptor Lake Update: Names of more P and/or E cores for Core i5 and Core i3 leaked

Image: Intel

The Core i7 is likely to get more e-cores with Raptor Lake Refresh. The new leak also gives Core i5 and Core i3 more cores, which partially contradicts previous information and thus may correspond more to a “wish list” than concrete technical core data. classification.

More cores lead to class jumps again?

Basically says the RedGamingTech The above list states that configurations available in Gen 13 at Tier X will be available in Gen 14 at Tier X-1. The current-generation Core i5 with six cores is said to be a Core i3 and the Core i7-13700K with 8 + 8 cores should effectively become the Core i5-14600K, which the 13600K offered only 6 + 8 cores. Nothing has changed with the Core i9, but it also currently has the large, fully-activated Raptor Lake with 8 P and 16 E cores.

Theoretically, all basic combinations are possible, after all, Intel has already implemented this differentiation in small steps by itself, the processor template allows it. Core i9-12900K became Core i7-13700K, there were also minor modifications below, but they only affected the number of electronic cores. The fact that there should suddenly have more performance cores would be a huge step, not just for the Core i5, but especially for the entry-level Core i3.

13th generation Intel Core (desktop) configuration

Core i3 with more P-, but still without e-cores?

But it’s precisely with the supposedly new Core i3 that the biggest question mark is attached: Should the series really rely on more P cores before it even uses E cores? It doesn’t come with the old Alder Lake CPU used primarily by the Core i3, but there are Raptor Lake variants in the mobile segment. Core i3-13300HE with 4P + 4E coresLike there 8P + 12E cores on Core i7-13850HX There, which should then receive the Core i7-14700K.

Intel’s roadmap available from ComputerBase as of June of this year shows several 14th-generation Core CPUs as direct successors in the respective sector, but doesn’t mention any core equipment, just names. Interestingly, the Core i3-14300 is explicitly excluded there, and only the Core i3-14100 is mentioned. It basically fits into the picture: after all, there is no Core i3-13300 either, the Core i3-12300 lives now and also in the 14th generation. On this point, the new rumors and Intel’s old roadmap just can’t get along. Either Intel has changed its plans or the leak is based on incorrect information.

Even if only some of the list is ultimately correct, that would be a somewhat forgiving conclusion for the LGA 1700 socket, which it considers to be the last generation of CPUs. But until official confirmation or even somewhat more detailed rumors point in that direction, rumors should be carefully classified accordingly.