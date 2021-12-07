Stalker 2: Known Install Size – Clean Xbox Hard Drives

Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl takes up a lot of space. So much space that the first person shooter will take up roughly half of the total available space on your Xbox Series S SSD if you want to download it completely.

How big is Stalker 2? proud 180 GB Stalker 2 is supposed to get big. At least that’s what the Xbox site says, but of course a lot could change before the release in the spring of next year.

What is Stalker 2? STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl is a true continuation of the time-honored classic from the first person perspective. You go to areas exposed to radiation, deal with anomalies and have to collect resources. In between, we can sing songs around the campfire. This looks very nice and promising in the trailer:













4:21







Stalker 2 – New Trailer Reveals More Gameplay Details

When is the Xbox Exclusive release date? Stalker 2 will likely be a time-exclusive game and initially only available for Xbox Series S/X and PC. The title won’t be coming to Xbox One and probably won’t come on PS4 either, but a PS5 launch at a later date seems rather likely. So far it has only been said that Stalker 2 will appear “first on Xbox”. The following date is planned for release:

Installation size is not fixed: Even if it takes a long time for Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl to finally appear, it is already clear how large a shooter with survival elements will be. “About 180 GB” should be needed on Xbox Series S/X. 150 GB planned for PC.

But over time until release, something can of course change. It may be possible to compress the data and optimize the install size (via: Microsoft Store).

When the time comes, you can also use Stalker 2 Xbox Game Pass Agree if you have a subscription. Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl will also appear in Game Pass directly at launch at the end of April 2022. However, only for Xbox Series S/X, this is one of the few and exclusive next-gen games.

Are you looking forward to this? Do you have enough space for STALKER 2 and if not, what do you delete for it?