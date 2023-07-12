Damage calculator for all builds – damage calculator for maximum DPS

in the game Gaming news Diablo

from: Janek Buick

To maximize your damage in Diablo 4, you need to calculate your damage. We show you the best damage calculator and explain it in German.

Irvine, California – Reaching the endgame and completing the hardest dungeon nightmares in Diablo 4 requires damage. There are a lot of them in the game, but only with a hard minimum will you survive the real end of the game. You should use the damage calculator for this. We show you the best damage calculation for Diablo 4.

game title Diablo IV Version (date first published) 06/06/2023 Publishers Blizzard Entertainment series Diablo platform PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC Developer Blizzard Entertainment Type Hack and cutting

Diablo 4: Damage Calc – damage calculator for all buildings

This is the best damage calculator: If you want to improve the best builds of all classes in Diablo 4, you need the best damage calculator. We recommend using the calculator from d4ut.net. There you can calculate each spell individually with all the multipliers for each class. This can be especially interesting at the start of the first season in Diablo 4 when new items are coming into play.

Diablo 4: Damage Calc – This damage calculator gets the most out of all your builds © d4ut.net (Montage)

How does the damage calculation work: To use the damage calculator, all you have to do is add and enter your stats. To create a complete build, you can save the tool yourself. In our guide we explain how to do the most damage in Diablo 4. Damage calculation is ideal for comparing individual items or components in your deck. Enter the different values ​​and you will find out which element does more damage.

These are the best builds: Priest build with an impressive 1.8 billion damage currently in Diablo 4. High damage may be a bug that will be fixed soon. Alternatively, the Bone Spear Necro in Diablo 4 also provides permanent heavy damage. If you’re still looking for places to level up, check out our Tier List of Nightmare Dungeons in Diablo 4.