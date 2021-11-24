Apple is delaying the release of the digital ID feature

This page has been translated using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) – Apple has delayed the release of a highly anticipated feature that will allow Americans to digitally store their IDs – such as a driver’s license or state ID – on the Apple Wallet app.

The company has updated the file iOS 15 official website , How do Mac rumors I first noticed that the feature will now arrive sometime in early 2022.

First announced at WWDC 2021, Apple is working to bring the feature nationwide. The company originally planned to launch it in late 2021. Apple even said that Arizona and Georgia would be the first to offer the feature to residents. Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah are also planning to provide assistance. Apparently, TSA security checkpoints at US airports must accept digital IDs in the wallet app.

To add your driver’s license or state ID, open the Wallet app on your phone, tap the plus sign at the top, then follow the onscreen steps. You will need to take a picture of your face and make a series of head movements during setup and for verification purposes.

Then when you want to show your IDs to TSA security guards or anyone else, just tap the ID reader with your iPhone or Apple Watch and then confirm your action with Face ID or Touch ID. You do not need to show your physical card. You don’t even have to hand over your device.

