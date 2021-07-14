Diablo 2: Revival of Alpha commentary improvements

Blizzard has announced other improvements in Diablo 2 Resurrected for players. The developers have evaluated the feedback received from fans after the initial technical release accordingly.
For the revived Remaster Diablo 2, there was one at the beginning of the year Alpha Tech. The Blizzard Entertainment development team was able to gather some fan opinions from this testing phase. What improvements the studio wants to make, Blizzard has now announced in a status update on the official website. The developers want to improve the visual effects as well as the accessibility.
Diablo 2 Resurrected: That changes after fans’ reactions
Improvements to the visual effects include Lightning Spells and Blizzard from the Witch. Feedback from players now ensures that these spells will appear more powerful and impressive in the future, so players will feel more reminded of the original effects. The developers also want to improve the talisman of Paladin “Holy Frost” in this way.
Other changes relate to accessibility and similar convenience functions. Above all, players can look forward to more storage space. According to fan feedback, the loot chest will now provide a total of three compartments. Originally, players only had to deal with one topic. Further improvements should follow in the case of automatic map, time display options and some sound effects. However, until release, there should be more improvements and tweaks, as Blizzard will continue to take fan feedback to heart.
Diablo 2: Revival – It should provide an authentic feel
Diablo 2 Resurrected will be released on September 23rd for PC, Playstation 5, Playstation 4 and Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders should get early access to the beta next month.
those: Blizzard
