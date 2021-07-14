Diablo 2: Revival of Alpha commentary improvements

For the revived Remaster Diablo 2, there was one at the beginning of the year Alpha Tech. The Blizzard Entertainment development team was able to gather some fan opinions from this testing phase. What improvements the studio wants to make, Blizzard has now announced in a status update on the official website. The developers want to improve the visual effects as well as the accessibility.

Diablo 2 Resurrected: That changes after fans’ reactions

Improvements to the visual effects include Lightning Spells and Blizzard from the Witch. Feedback from players now ensures that these spells will appear more powerful and impressive in the future, so players will feel more reminded of the original effects. The developers also want to improve the talisman of Paladin “Holy Frost” in this way.

01:59

Diablo 2 Resurrection: So chic! Diablo 2 in 3D and HD

Other changes relate to accessibility and similar convenience functions. Above all, players can look forward to more storage space. According to fan feedback, the loot chest will now provide a total of three compartments. Originally, players only had to deal with one topic. Further improvements should follow in the case of automatic map, time display options and some sound effects. However, until release, there should be more improvements and tweaks, as Blizzard will continue to take fan feedback to heart.

Diablo 2: Revival – It should provide an authentic feel

Diablo 2 Resurrected will be released on September 23rd for PC, Playstation 5, Playstation 4 and Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders should get early access to the beta next month.

those: Blizzard

Supports PCGH – It only takes a minute. Thank! All readers receive daily free news, articles, guides, videos and podcasts about the latest gaming hardware and their favorite games. So far we’ve funded this site primarily through ads, but since COVID-19 it’s getting more and more difficult. Many companies are lowering or lowering their advertising budgets for 2020. The budgets we unfortunately have to rely on if we want to continue offering PC gaming consoles as usual for free. That is why we turn to you now. As a supporter of PCGH, you can support us so that we can continue to provide content we are familiar with for free. Every contribution, big or small, has value. Supports PC game consoles – It only takes 1 minute. support now We thank you in advance.















[PLUS-TOPSELLER] Tuning for 144Hz monitors: Here’s what Freesync, Gsync, Vsync, frame limits and other technologies bring







PCGH Plus: The contemporary gaming monitor is equipped with triple digits and, above all, a variable frame rate. Little tuning is required to match the frame rate of the graphics card. The article comes from PC Games Hardware 01/2020.

More …



Go to the article







Links marked with * are affiliate links. Affiliate links are not advertisements because we are independent in the research and selection of products offered. We receive a small commission on product sales, which we use to partially fund the site’s free content.





