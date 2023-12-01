The Rock as president? : American parties asked Dwayne Johnson

It is clear that both Republicans and Democrats in the United States wanted to win Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson as their party’s presidential candidate. The actor describes the experience as “very surreal” on a podcast.
Hollywood heavyweight Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (51) has long been considered a US presidential candidate. In a poll published two years ago, 46% of Americans surveyed expressed their desire for the former actor and wrestler to hold the highest office in the United States. The Hollywood star himself also moved in 2021 In an interview with “USA Today” Future nomination “If that’s what people want. Really, that’s what I mean and I’m in no way being flippant in my answer.”
