The New Retirement Dreamland: According to a study, this is the best place to live into old age

Washed coconuts on the beach of Manuel Antonio National Park in Costa Rica. picture:

IMAGO/imagebroker

Retiring abroad after retirement is the dream of many Swiss. But in which country? The Global Retirement Index helps us achieve this goal – elevating a new country to the retirement throne this year.

no time? Blue News sums it up for you The Global Retirement Index identifies the best retirement destinations around the world each year.

Costa Rica now occupies first place on the list, pushing Portugal, last year's winner, to second place. Mexico completes the podium.

According to his own information, the “Global Retirement Index” relies on “reliable sources from the best retirement destinations around the world.”

Portugal was yesterday – «Global Retirement Index» It has a new dream destination for seniors who want to realize the dream of retiring abroad. The study, which describes itself as “the most comprehensive and detailed study of its kind,” will crown Costa Rica the winner in 2024. Portugal comes in second place, ahead of Mexico.

According to its own statement, the “Global Retirement Index” is based on “reliable sources collected from the best retirement destinations around the world.” The focus is on various factors such as climate, cost of living, healthcare system and government. Here are the top 10.

1. Costa Rica

The report says the “jewel of Central America” ​​has become a magnet for retirees. Costa Rica impresses with its pristine tropical beaches, its eternal spring weather and, above all, its excellent health system and high level of state stability. The country is also known as the “Switzerland of Central America”.

Costa Rica is one of the most climate-friendly countries in the world. picture:

Images by Imago/Bond5

2. Portugal

According to the index, Portugal, last year's winner, remains one of the best countries for older people. The health system and climate are also highlighted here. To get a more “authentic atmosphere” and avoid many tourists, it is recommended to go inland instead of to the beach.

In Portugal you can live well into old age. picture:

IMAGO/viewing angle

3. Mexico

Mexico completes the podium. In addition to the lifestyle, culture and warmth of the locals, the Central American country is particularly impressive for its affordability. You can live cheaply here “without sacrificing luxury”. Mexico is also an insider's tip because of its distinct wine culture.

Mexico is also one of the best destinations for retired immigrants. picture:

Imago/Christian Hipp