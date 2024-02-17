“It's going to be a bumpy proposition”: technology strike at SRF Tagesschau

'It's going to be a bumpy show': collapse in Tagesschau No screen, no prompting and no live broadcast: the technology will go on strike during the main edition of the SRF “Tagesschau” on Friday evening. Florian Enhauser has to put on his glasses and read the presentation from the page. February 16, 2024

Technology is on strike at SRF. That's why suddenly there is no screen, no reading programme, and no live broadcast on the Tagesschau.

no time? Blue News sums it up for you The SRF Tagesschau suffers a serious technical malfunction.

Supervisor Florian Enhauser has to do without the screen and broadcast live.

“Firstly, it's a camera setup that you're not used to, and we're not used to it either, which is a presenter with reading glasses on his nose,” says spokesman Florian Anheuser. SRF “Tagesschau” On Friday night.

Letters are read from the paper

“It's going to be a bumpy show, that's for sure,” Anheuser explains further and begins reading current news from the page.

Inhauser finished the news with admirable calm.