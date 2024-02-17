February 17, 2024

“It's going to be a bumpy proposition”: technology strike at SRF Tagesschau

Esmond Barker February 17, 2024 2 min read

'It's going to be a bumpy show': collapse in Tagesschau

No screen, no prompting and no live broadcast: the technology will go on strike during the main edition of the SRF “Tagesschau” on Friday evening. Florian Enhauser has to put on his glasses and read the presentation from the page.

February 16, 2024

Technology is on strike at SRF. That's why suddenly there is no screen, no reading programme, and no live broadcast on the Tagesschau.

no time? Blue News sums it up for you

  • The SRF Tagesschau suffers a serious technical malfunction.
  • Supervisor Florian Enhauser has to do without the screen and broadcast live.

“Firstly, it's a camera setup that you're not used to, and we're not used to it either, which is a presenter with reading glasses on his nose,” says spokesman Florian Anheuser. SRF “Tagesschau” On Friday night.

The reason for this entry in the news program is simple: the technology at SRF is on strike. That's why suddenly there is no screen, no reading programme, and no live broadcast on the Tagesschau.

Letters are read from the paper

“It's going to be a bumpy show, that's for sure,” Anheuser explains further and begins reading current news from the page.

Inhauser finished the news with admirable calm.

Technical problems: On German-language radio's “Tagesschau” on Friday evening, spokesman Florian Enhauser had to read the news off the page.

Image: SRF screenshot

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Scandal at LAM: When tickets are sold but the money disappears

February 17, 2024 Esmond Barker
4 min read

A former Nau employee wins $1 million in a Saudi treasure hunt

February 16, 2024 Esmond Barker
5 min read

Train workers strike in France – News – The strike in France also affects Swiss train traffic – News

February 16, 2024 Esmond Barker

You may have missed

3 min read

The Body Shop is recruiting for Directors for its UK business

February 17, 2024 Faye Stephens
1 min read

'Martians wanted': NASA plans to run year-long simulation – Science

February 17, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Ravichandran Ashwin: The Indian pacer is out of the third Test against England due to a family emergency

February 17, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

“It's going to be a bumpy proposition”: technology strike at SRF Tagesschau

February 17, 2024 Esmond Barker