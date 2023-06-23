Greta Thunberg’s ultimatum about the end of humanity has just ended. Now the “fact-checkers” want to save their reputation

A few days ago, human life on Earth should have come to an end. This is clearly not the case.

On June 21, 2018, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, then 15, tweeted a text written by a “high profile climate scientist”. He warns that humanity will be wiped out within five years if the use of fossil fuels is not ended.

The ultimatum expired this weekFossil fuels are still in use, and humanity is still enjoying life.

Thunberg later deleted the tweet. He is It can still be found in the web archive. Screenshots of it are also circulated.

Skeptics of the man-made climate change that threatens the world happily point out the wrong prediction.

Now “fact-checkers” are rushing to Greta Thunberg’s aid. news agency Associated Press Criticizes “Lack of Context”. The climate movement icon didn’t say the world would end in five years. But “only” that humanity will be erased if the change is not made at this time.

The article you referred to was also a misinterpretation of the scholar’s remarks. This did not warn of the end of the world, but only of irreparable damage.

Which, of course, does not change the fact that Thunberg uncritically accepted the impending 2023 end of the world in 2018 and publicized it widely.

Critics of climate hysteria will be slapped on the ear as shoddy research. But the Swede can count on the creativity of the fact-checkers.