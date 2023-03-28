The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: Hot information from the gameplay demo

With The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo currently has one of the hottest irons of 2023 in video game play. Series producer, Eiji Aonuma, has now rehearsed ten minutes of live gameplay in a new live version. A lot can be learned from this, we have summarized the most important findings for you.

On May 12, 2023, the time has finally come and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released. The sequel to the legendary Breath of the Wild promises more of everything. Eiji Aonuma, the series’ producer, has now been given a detailed look. Audition live for approximately ten minutes during Nintendo Direct.

First, some good news: Kingdom’s Tears has been fully developed. So nothing stands in the way of a punctual release.

The show started in mainland Hyrule, which Aonuma says has changed a lot. High in the sky you can see the flying sky islands, which you should already be familiar with from previous trailers. You can reach it over rocks that collapse regularly. With one of Link’s new abilities, you’ll take her back in time and soar to great heights. According to Aonuma, this is just one of many ways to get to the Sky Isles. It goes down, for example, if you just jumped.

Floating platforms come in different sizes, and in addition to artificially created structures, they also offer their own plant and enemy types. The so-called builds are reminiscent of floating and much weaker versions of Guardians. Tragically, the combat example shows that weapons still break fairly quickly.

However, Link also has another new ability: in Tears of the Kingdom, he can connect two objects to each other and thus create new weapons. For example, thanks to synthesis, Aonuma pairs a rock with a stick. But branches and pitchforks can also be attached, as can many other items. For example, if you attach an arrow to a monster’s eye, it gains aiming abilities. By the way, enemies with synthetic weapons can also roam.

Synthesis also helps with movement by building your own vehicles and boats. Several linked logs form a raft, and you can use the Ultra Hand ability to separate them again. The antique propellers on the sides finally provide the necessary thrust. This will also solve the mystery of how the vehicles were built seen in the previous trailers.

But this is not the end of the new skills. The roof jump is also known from previous videos. With this you can glide elegantly across the ceiling of the room to the level above. You also leave the caves this way. This makes climbing the mountain much easier.

There are a lot of new elements waiting for you in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You can try it, for example, on a new version of the OLED key, which has a special design that is suitable for the game. It will be available from April 28, 2023, two weeks prior to release.