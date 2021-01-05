The latest Porsche 911 from the singer is a baja-ready twin-turbo beast

The Porsche 911 has been racing on dirt and sand considerably throughout its existence, but over the past few years, off-road 911s have grown in popularity. you have Your safari from Les Caen And the Tons of other builders, Plus Concept from the front, And even one From Porsche itself. Now Singer gets into the game, uh, damn it. This is just wild.

Called the All-Terrain Competition Study (ACS), this car is based on the Porsche 964 and was manufactured in cooperation with the British 911 Rally specialist Richard Tothill. And note the word “competition” in the name – the customer who commissioned this study wanted a car that could run the Baja 1000, Dakar Rally and other off-road events. This customer has two builds – one in white designed for high-speed desert events, the other in red, which is optimized for paved gatherings.

In essence, the ACS is a Model 1990 964, but it does sport carbon fiber body panels designed for easy replacement and added reinforcement for handling harsh terrain. Ride height is well above stock, with dual dampers at each corner. The wheels are made of 16-inch alloys that call attention to those on the Porsche 959 prototypes. They’re encapsulated in BF Goodrich K02s – the same tire used on the Ford F-150 Raptor and Wrangler Rubicon pocket – and sit in front of large, four-piston calipers, steel brakes.

Being a Singer, there are a lot of great details to note. The headlights appear to be the same as those used in the modern Porsche 911 racing cars, while the precisely integrated rear spoiler gets a pronounced effect from the 959. Power comes from a 3.6-liter, six-turbo twin-turbo engine with 450 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. And dual water-to-air internal coolers and charge coolers per cylinder group. A Singer representative tells us that this engine is based on the naturally aspirated 964, with a turbocharging system specially developed for this vehicle. The six are paired with a five-speed sequential dog box for uphill shifts without the clutch, but Singer says it will also work with a traditional h-style guide or a sequential paddle shifting system. And, of course, you get an all-wheel drive system, with three mechanical limited-slip differentials. As with the turbine, the all-wheel drive system is also intended for ACS.

Inside, there is a FIA roll cage and seats, with a dedicated digital gauge cluster and driver-assistant GPS navigation system. Oh, and the hydraulic handbrake, too. The interior is a perfect blend of function and form, just as you’d expect from Singer.

Once the first two ACS cars are built, other Singer customers will be able to have a modified 911 to similar specifications. The work will be carried out by Richard Tuthill in the UK, and both Singer and Tuthill will provide support if the customer chooses to enter their vehicle in the competition. We hope they do. As for pricing, you must contact Singer.

What’s especially cool is that, in a statement, Singer founder Rob Dickinson promised that more “competition studies” like this one are in the pipeline. We can’t wait to see what they’re cooking.

