“Take a deep breath first.”

We’re finally here, and Bethesda’s Starfield will be available on PC and Xbox Series X l S. While the title will likely remain a hot topic for gaming on social media, one particular discussion on Platform X (formerly known as Twitter.) has generated a lot of buzz. interest in the community. X-User M1sfiT asked Pete Hines, Head of Publishing at Bethesda, for updates on Fallout 4’s next-gen update, which has been pretty quiet lately.

Haynes replied that his and the development team’s priority right now is Starfield, which is scheduled for release on September 6, 2023. He added that news of the update will be released as soon as it is available. In the same thread, another user asked the head of publishing if the Starfield development process is fully completed and when will Bethesda allow users to pre-download the game. In response, Hines expressed confidence in his team and gave the user more assurances of what was to come: “Take a deep breath. I have a great team. We know what we’re doing.”

As part of this year’s QuakeCon this past weekend, developer Bethesda also announced some new marketing campaigns for Starfield. For example, matching Noblechairs gaming chairs, consoles, headsets, and other Starfield merchandise were offered, including a bomber jacket. In addition, there is a partnership campaign with AMD in the form of a dedicated processor and Radeon graphics card.

source: Basically sports