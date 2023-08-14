“Take a deep breath first.”

Posted on by Gilbert Cox

from Tim Rantzau
The release of Starfield is just around the corner, and fans of the open world game are getting more and more impatient. The headline is on everyone’s lips on social media and the community accuses Bethesda of almost no marketing. Head of Publishing Pete Hines advises fans to take a deep breath and wait.

We’re finally here, and Bethesda’s Starfield will be available on PC and Xbox Series X l S. While the title will likely remain a hot topic for gaming on social media, one particular discussion on Platform X (formerly known as Twitter.) has generated a lot of buzz. interest in the community. X-User M1sfiT asked Pete Hines, Head of Publishing at Bethesda, for updates on Fallout 4’s next-gen update, which has been pretty quiet lately.

Haynes replied that his and the development team’s priority right now is Starfield, which is scheduled for release on September 6, 2023. He added that news of the update will be released as soon as it is available. In the same thread, another user asked the head of publishing if the Starfield development process is fully completed and when will Bethesda allow users to pre-download the game. In response, Hines expressed confidence in his team and gave the user more assurances of what was to come: “Take a deep breath. I have a great team. We know what we’re doing.”

Recommended editorial contentHere you will find external content from [PLATTFORM]. To protect your personal data, external integrations are displayed only if you confirm by clicking “Load all external content”:I consent to external content being displayed to me. Thus personal data is transferred to third party platforms. Read more about our privacy policy.

As part of this year’s QuakeCon this past weekend, developer Bethesda also announced some new marketing campaigns for Starfield. For example, matching Noblechairs gaming chairs, consoles, headsets, and other Starfield merchandise were offered, including a bomber jacket. In addition, there is a partnership campaign with AMD in the form of a dedicated processor and Radeon graphics card.

See also  Blackview Oscal C80: The new and stylish outdoor smartphone comes with a 90Hz screen

source: Basically sports

Related Posts

Menu

VEJA x Amélie Pichard V-Knit

VEJA x Amélie Pichard is an outdoor-inspired sneaker with a chunky sole, perfect for any terrain. Its design reminds us of the convenience and lightness […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *