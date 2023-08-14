The exhibition “Cosmos: An Infinite Journey” allows you to experience the cosmos

Paris / Dortmund. With his new special exhibition “Cosmos: An Infinite Journey”. An immersive experience through space and time ”, the Phoenix des Lumières digital art center takes visitors to distant stars and planets, fantastic nebulae and supernovae. On the site of the old Dortmund Gas Bellows Hall, young and old can immerse themselves in space with all their senses for three months. This is also accompanied by changing opening hours .

The desire to explore the endless expanses of the sky is as old as human history. From the first stargazers to the Apollo 11 moon landing: man has always directed his steps into the unknown with the ambitious goal of making the mysteries of the universe understood. Special exhibition “Cosmos: Infinite Voyage”. The immersive experience through space and time “can be seen at the Phoenix des Lumières digital cultural center Dortmund. From September 30, 2023, it offers visitors young and old a very special experience and invites them to experience their own space adventure.

Immerse yourself in the universe

Phoenix des Lumières specializes in immersive exhibitions. Latest technology is used to actively engage visitors. At the Cosmic Special Show, this concept is taken to an extreme: Guests don’t just view the universe, they are a part of it themselves. The unique journey of discovery begins in the middle of the tropical jungle at a space center in French Guiana and takes participants to the deepest reaches of space, far beyond our solar system. In its 13 series and a previous introduction, the ancient dream of mankind to explore space in the middle of the Ruhr region can be experienced with images. The images come from a partnership with the French space agency CNES and with the participation of NASA.

An adventure through space and time

In three thematic sections, the exhibition not only presents Earth from an entirely new perspective, but also embarks on a fascinating search for the roots of life. Visitors travel to the largest planets in the solar system and see themselves in the midst of gorgeous solar flares before leaving the solar system with the Voyager probe and finally catching a glimpse into the past. This immersive experience of space and time is accompanied by a soundtrack that, in addition to classic tracks – such as the introduction to Richard David Wagner’s “Das Rheingold” – also contains more modern songs by the Rolling Stones, David Bowie or the French musician Woodkid, among others. The result is an interplay of images and loud sounds that enchant the senses and bring the infinite expanse of the universe at hand.

For three months: a special exhibition subject to opening dates

“The Universe: An Infinite Journey. The Immersive Experience Through Space and Time” is a special exhibition that will be presented independently for three months alongside the main program of Phoenix des Lumières. Due to the new exhibition, the general opening hours of the Phoenix des Lumières will also change.

The exhibit will be shown every half day during the fall and Christmas holidays and all day every Tuesday on family days. Between holidays, Cosmos is shown all day on family days and half day on weekends. All information can be found in the following table:

Seasons of “Cosmos: A Neverending Journey”:

Friday and Saturday: 2:30 pm to 9:15 pm

Sunday: 2:30 pm to 7 pm

Tuesday: from 10 am to 5 pm

The following seasons apply during the fall and Christmas holidays:

Autumn holidays: 02. to 14.10.2020

Christmas holidays: from December 21, 2023 to January 5, 2024

Tuesday: from 10 am to 7 pm

Friday, Saturday: 2:30 pm to 9:15 pm

Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 2:30 pm to 7 pm

The Klimt, Hundertwasser and Journey galleries continue to operate during their remaining business hours.

Interested parties can find more information at this link:

Pre-sales begin August 21, 2023