The Google Pixel Fold starts with a second, extra-wide screen, a 48MP triple camera, and five years of updates

The 7.6-inch main display in 6:5 format offers 2,208 x 1,840 pixels, 120Hz, 1,450 nits, and an ultra-thin glass cover. There is a fingerprint sensor on the side of the case. Google installs a 9.5-megapixel selfie camera in the secondary display, an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens, and a triple camera on the back. This consists of a 48MP f/1.7 main camera with a 1/2″ sensor, a 10.8MP f/2.2 wide-angle camera with a 1/3″ sensor and a 10.8MP f/3.05 telephoto camera with a 1/3.1″ sensor and 5x zoom all together. .

The Pixel Fold has a laser on the back that speeds up autofocus. The spectral and flicker sensor should improve color representation and prevent flicker in artificial light. As with the Pixel 7, camera features such as Google Night Sight, Portrait mode, and Google’s Magic Eraser are available. 4K videos can be recorded at up to 60fps. The Pixel Fold is based on a Google Tensor G2 ARM chip, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB to 512GB of flash memory. The 4,821mAh battery can be charged either via USB-C or wirelessly. Google delivers the Pixel Fold with Android 13 and promises five years of “pixel updates” — only security updates are guaranteed, according to the small print.

Prices and availability

Google Pixel Fold is now available in the Google online store Pre-ordered. The base model with 256GB of storage costs €1,899, and the version with 512GB of storage is slated for €2019. Anyone who pre-orders the smartphone by July 2nd will receive a Google Pixel Watch with LTE (About 320 euros on Amazon) Free Shipping. Deliveries begin June 28th.