The direction of laser eye surgery: what methods are there and what are their risks?

Optical aids make life a lot easier, so glasses are often used especially in case of blurry vision. However, if you don’t want to be restricted when exercising, you can now improve your vision with laser eye treatment. In today’s article, we will discuss the most important advantages of laser eye treatment and reveal the methods that you can choose from.

The demand for laser eye treatments is increasing

About 51 percent of all Schweizer residents rely on visual aids to compensate for their non-slip. However, many adults also wish to go about their daily lives without the use of visual aids, and thus decide to do so Laser eye surgery in Betterview or other clinics. with these as refractive surgery The above-described interventions correct aberration with the help of ultra-precision lasers.

About 150,000 laser operations are now performed each year, so this type of intervention is becoming increasingly popular. Depending on the type of ametropia, different methods are used. The precise laser beam can be used to correct curvatures of the cornea as well as nearsightedness and farsightedness.

Benefits of laser eye treatment

Laser eye treatment offers the patient decisive advantages: first of all, after the operation, the patient is no longer dependent on visual aids. Wearing glasses is often very uncomfortable, especially when playing sports. Meanwhile, contact lenses often cause dry eyes.

In addition to improving vision, laser eye treatment also improves contrast and visual acuity. Finally, patients no longer have to accept imaging errors that occur when wearing contact lenses or glasses. Thanks to the large number of different procedures, it is also possible to find the right method for each patient.

Since laser eye treatment can be performed on an outpatient basis, the patient can go home immediately after the procedure.

Individual actions at a glance

Basically, various procedures are used in the field of refractive surgery. These treatment methods depend on the type of refraction and the condition of the cornea and eyeball.

We have summarized the three most important methods below.

LASIK procedure

LASIK surgery (“laser in situ cornea”) can be used to treat nearsightedness as well as farsightedness. In this procedure, the cornea is opened and a thin plate (also called a “flap”) in the cornea with a small, fine blade is cut and opened. With the help of the Eyciner laser, the corneal tissue under the plate is removed according to precise calculations and then the flap is returned to its position – the flap acts as a natural bandage.

Because LASIK surgery is a painless procedure, about 85 percent of all laser eye treatments are based on this method. Depending on the eye clinic, blurred eyes can be corrected with a diopter number from -12 to +6. With astigmatism, it can reach 4 diopters. With this method, each eye costs about 1,600 Swiss francs to about 3000 Swiss francs and must be borne by the patient or the health insurance company. The treatment takes about five to twenty minutes per eye.

LASEK إجراء procedure

If the patient has a very thin cornea, the LASEK (“laser epithelial keratoplasty”) method is preferred to treat astigmatism or myopia. In this procedure, a small portion of the upper layer of the cornea, the epithelium, is removed and treated with an alcohol solution. The underlying cornea is then modeled with an Ecimer laser.

The upper layer of the cornea forms again after a few days. During this time, the patient wears a contact lens bandage. The LASEK method can process diopter numbers from -6 to +3. About 900 francs per eye.

PRK . procedure

PRK (“photorefractive keratectomy”) is the first method of LASIK procedure and is also frequently used. In this procedure, the upper layer of the cornea is also removed with the help of a laser and the area under it is treated. After the treatment, a special bandage is placed over the contact lenses to protect the eyes.

This laser operation also costs about 900 francs to be paid by the patient or health insurance It must be carried.

What are the risks of laser eye treatment?

Even if laser eye treatments are routine procedures, there are still individual risks. Initially, itching, scratching, and burning can occur in the affected area for up to three months after the procedure. Subsequently These are regular follow-up examinations indispensable. Moreover, the ability to see may also be limited initially.

In addition to possible infections, dry eyes are also among the risks of laser eye treatment. Over- or under-corrections can also occur in individual cases. This can be exacerbated existing sight to be connected. Finally, corneal destabilization and tissue growth are among the potential risks of laser surgery. Therefore, it is necessary to consult an experienced doctor.

Conclusion: Patients should seek detailed advice in advance

Blurry eyes can be quickly and easily corrected with laser eye treatment. Thanks to the various procedures, the right method can be found for each patient. In order to avoid possible risks, a detailed consultation should be carried out in advance.