Vitamin D may help treat depression, Gütsel Online, OWL live

Desperate: Millions of people around the world suffer from depression. Photo: Daniel Richie

Vitamin D may help treat depression

The study by the University of Eastern Finland found serious evidence

Kuopio, August 12, 2022

#vitamin #Dr May ease depression in adults, according to an international meta-study #researcher The team proposes under the performance of the University of Eastern Finland. Experts have evaluated dozens of studies from around the world against scientific criteria.

# Partially effective antidepressants

Symptoms of depression cause a significant burden of disease worldwide. The therapeutic efficacy of current antidepressants is often insufficient, which is why nutrition researchers, for example, are looking for new ways to relieve symptoms. According to researcher Thomas Mikola, vitamin D regulates the functions of the central nervous system, the disorders of which are associated with depression. Additionally, cross-sectional studies have noted an association between depressive symptoms and vitamin D deficiency.

the new #dead #analytics On the Links Between Vitamin D Supplementation and Depression is the largest publication published to date. Previous studies have examined the effectiveness of vitamin D in relieving depressive symptoms in adults in different population groups. Among them were depressed patients, the general population, and people with various physical ailments. The results showed that vitamin D supplementation was more effective than a placebo in relieving symptoms of depression. There was considerable variation in the doses of vitamin D used, but it was usually 50 to 100 mcg per day.

320 million people affected

Mikola says the results are not clear. Therefore, research into the effect of vitamin D doses on people with depression suggests that they are taken in addition to standard treatment with medication. Solving the problem would be a blessing to humanity, because depression suffers out loud World Health Organization More than 320 million people around the world.