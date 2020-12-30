The Coronavirus spike in the UK has passed its spring peak as shutdown options loom

London – almost half England is under the most severe lockdown in the country Procedures, and people have been ordered to stay home, but the Coronavirus is still spreading at an alarming rate. Hospitals are treating more patients than ever before during the pandemic, the number of new infections has set a record daily, and there is a growing debate about allowing tens of thousands of students to return to classrooms after vacation.

The nation’s scholars said that more than that apparently Contagious variant From the virus the number of cases has increased, and with strict restrictions already in place for more than 48 million people, it remains unclear what other tools the government has to control the outbreak.

There were 53,135 new Laboratory confirmed cases have been reported Tuesday, the highest number so far in a single day. The National Health Service said there are now more than 20,000 people in English hospitals, more than there were at the height of the epidemic in April.

With the government set to meet to assess its restrictions on Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure to impose another national lockdown and relocate students – especially those older than them in colleges and high schools. Who may be more susceptible to infection with the new virus For distance learning.