He was hospitalized due to Covid-19. Then he was hospitalized again. and again.

Study by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Of the 106,543 coronavirus patients who were initially hospitalized between March and July, they found that one in 11 patients had been re-admitted within two months of being discharged, with 1.6 percent of patients re-admitted more than once.

In another study Of the 1,775 coronavirus patients discharged from 132 Virginia hospitals in the first months of the pandemic, nearly a fifth were returned to the hospital within 60 days. More than 22 percent of them need intensive care, and 7 percent need ventilators.

And in prof Transfer Of the 1,250 patients discharged from 38 Michigan hospitals from mid-March to July, 15 percent were re-hospitalized within 60 days.

Frequent admissions do not include patients who become very ill the first time only.

“Even if they had a very moderate course of training, at least a third of them had significant symptoms after two to three months,” said Dr. Eleftherios Milionakis, chair of the infectious disease department at Warren Albert Medical School and Lifespan Hospitals at Brown University, who co-wrote. else Transfer. “There is a flurry of readmissions that are being built, because at some point these people will say, ‘I’m not fine. “

Many of those hospitalized were at risk of severe symptoms because they were over the age of 65 or had chronic illnesses. But some people who were younger and otherwise healthy have returned to hospitals, too.

When Becca Meyer, 31, of Paw Paw, Michigan, contracted the Coronavirus in early March, she stayed home at first, experiencing symptoms such as difficulty breathing, chest pain, fever, extreme fatigue, and hallucinations that included visions of being attacked by a sponge. in the bathroom.

Ms Mayer, a mother of four, was eventually hospitalized for a week in March and again in April. She was re-admitted due to infection in August and severe nausea in September, according to medical records, which described her condition as “long-distance Covid-19”.