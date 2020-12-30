British lawmakers support a post-Brexit trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union on the eve of the deadline

The bill was comfortably passed, 521 to 73, after expedited sessions in both Houses of Parliament. The deal, finalized last week, marks a milestone more than four years after the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union and months of fraught negotiations.

At the opening of the debate on Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told members of Parliament that the deal “will open a new chapter in our national story” and allow the United Kingdom “to control our laws and our national destiny.”

“ This bill embodies our vision – which we share with our European neighbors – for a new relationship between Britain and the European Union on an equal footing in sovereignty, joined by friendship, trade, history, interests and values, while respecting the freedom of action of others and realizing that we have nothing to fear if we sometimes choose to do things In a different way , ” Johnson said

The government bill is now expected to pass to the House of Lords, the upper house of Parliament; If passed, he is expected to receive royal approval.

Hanna Ziadi and Julia Horowitz contributed to this story.